Florida senate passes safety bill to restrict rifle sales and allow teachers to carry guns in schools

Florida's Senate has passed a school safety bill that would place new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.

The 20-18 vote followed three hours of often emotional debate, and came in response to last month's deadly school shooting.

Support and opposition crossed party lines, and it was clear many of those who voted for the bill were not entirely happy with it.

"Do I think this bill goes far enough? No! No, I don't!" said Democratic Senator Lauren Book, who tearfully described visiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after 17 people were fatally shot on Valentine's Day.

She also would have liked a ban on assault-style rifles, like many of the students who travelled to the state Capitol to ask politicians to go even further to stop future mass shootings.

But Ms Book said she could not let the legislative session end on Friday without doing something.

"My community was rocked. My school children were murdered in their classrooms. I cannot live with a choice to put party politics above an opportunity to get something done that inches us closer to the place I believe we should be as a state," she said.

"This is the first step in saying never again."

Earlier on Monday, families of the 17 Florida high school massacre victims called on the state's legislature to pass a bill they believed would improve school security.

Reading a statement outside Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Ryan Petty implored politicians to pass Governor Rick Scott's proposal to add armed security guards, keep guns away from the mentally ill and improve mental health programmes for at-risk teenagers. Mr Scott also opposes arming teachers.

"We must be the last families to lose loved ones in a mass shooting at a school. This time must be different and we demand action," said Mr Petty, reading from the group statement.