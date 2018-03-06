Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers banned from financial services over drugs and sex scandal

The former chairman of the Co-op Bank has been banned from the financial services industry by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Paul Flowers was chair of the bank between 2010 and 2013 but was forced to step down following allegations he bought and used illegal drugs, as well as claiming inappropriate expenses.

He was secretly filmed handing over £300 in cash for drugs in 2013 and admitted being in possession of cocaine, crystal meth and ketamine at Leeds Magistrates' Court in May 2014.

The FCA said on Tuesday that Mr Flowers' conduct demonstrated a "lack of fitness and propriety" required to work in financial services.