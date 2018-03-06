John Gummer attacks 'extreme Brexiteers' over the Northern Ireland peace process

Tory former Cabinet minister John Gummer has launched a scathing attack on "extreme Brexiteers" over the Northern Ireland peace process.

Mr Gummer, who sits in the Lords as Lord Deben, accused them of trying to "ridicule the Good Friday agreement as if it didn't matter".

In debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, he bitterly criticised the "sheer vulgar partisanship" shown by some Brexit backing MPs and others outside Parliament.

To murmurs of support from across the House, Lord Deben said: "I've rarely been as angry as I was when I saw those extreme Brexiteers who tried to ridicule the Good Friday agreement as if it didn't matter.

"I say that as somebody who was in the Brighton bombing, whose wife was in the Brighton bomb, who had to help pick the things up afterwards."

Lord Deben said he did not accept "that these things should be treated with the sheer vulgar partisanship we have seen from some members of the House of Commons and elsewhere."

He was backing a move by some peers during the Bill's marathon committee stage to ensure animal welfare is safeguarded after leaving the EU.

Peers are seeking to revive an amendment, voted down by MPs sparking a social media backlash, that would transfer an EU protocol focused on recognising animals as sentient beings into UK law.

Ministers had previously argued the change risked creating legal confusion and that animal sentience was already recognised in UK law, primarily in the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The Government has since published a draft Bill, enshrining animal sentience into UK law post-Brexit and introducing jail sentences of up to five years for animal abusers.

But Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb was concerned this did not go far enough and argued the case for the original amendment, saying: "The Government's proposals are weaker than the EU law."