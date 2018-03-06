Who is former Russian spy Sergei Skripal?

Sergei Skripal is a 66-year-old Russian ex-spy who was accused of working for MI6 and disclosing the names of Russian agents working in Europe.

In 2010, one the biggest spy swaps since the Cold War took place between Russia and the US, granting Skripal refuge in the UK.

He settled in Salisbury and neighbours have described him as a "quiet" man.

He is now in 'critical condition' after he and another woman were found unconscious in a shopping centre in Salisbury on Sunday.

They are "currently being treated for suspected exposure to an unknown substance," according to Wiltshire police and counter-terror police are helping with the investigation.