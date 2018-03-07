A world away from last week

A cold, wintry night. Frosty and icy with wet weather working it's way in from the west across most of England and Wales, turning wintry in places with sleet and snow across high ground of the west, the Peak District and the Pennines. Staying wintry with rain, sleet and snow through Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, parts of north-west England and north Wales in the morning before becoming better by the afternoon. Cheerful sunshine for most but blustery showers moving through southern Britain and northern Scotland. Temperatures will be around average for early March.