Clothing giant New Look announces plans to axe almost 1,000 jobs and close 60 stores

Up to 980 jobs are facing the axe at New Look as the fashion retailer looks to close 60 stores and slash rent on nearly 400 shops, as part of a rescue plan.

New Look, which has 906 stores globally, have announced a plan to close nearly 10 per cent of its 593-strong UK store estate, as it pushes ahead with a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

A CVA allows a company to exit unprofitable branches and secure rent reductions on the remaining estate.

The company said the closures would lead to redundancies, although it would look to redeploy staff elsewhere within the business if possible.