Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of murder

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been formally charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder over the Valentine's Day massacre.

It means he could face the death sentence if convicted.

A grand jury in Fort Lauderdale returned the indictment against the 19-year-old for February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died and 16 were wounded.

The indictment also charges Cruz with 17 counts of attempted murder.

Cruz's public defender said the teenager will plead guilty if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table, which would mean a life prison sentence.

The Broward County state attorney has not announced a decision on the death penalty.