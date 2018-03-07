Former minister lends support to campaign to legalise medicinal cannabis

A former Home Office minister lent his support to legalising medicinal cannabis amid calls for the government to allow a six-year-old boy to be given the drug to treat his rare form of epilepsy.

Sir Mike Penning backed the move as a new study found cannabis oil may curb the frequency of epileptic seizures.

His support comes as the parents of Alfie Dingley, who suffers 20 to 30 seizures each day, called on the government to let their son use cannabis oil to treat his condition.

The Conservative MP for Hemel Hempstead, urged the Home Office to give Alfie a special licence to use medicinal cannabis in the UK.

His parents launched the End Our Pain campaign after the frequency of Alfie's seizures dramatically reduced when he was treated with cannabis oil during a five-month visit to the Netherlands, where the drug can be legally prescribed.