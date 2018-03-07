Kensington Palace seeks to remove Prince William from diplomatic row between UK and Russia
Kensington Palace has sought to remove Prince William from the increasingly bitter diplomatic row between the UK and Russia.
A royal source has confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge - who is President of the FA - is not going to attend the World Cup in Russia this summer.
It follows a warning to Russia from the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, that the UK would withdraw key personnel from the tournament after the suspected poisoning of the former Russian spy in Salisbury.
However, royal aides have been quick to point out that the Prince "has never had plans to attend" the event in the hope that it won’t be seen as a premature snub from the Royal Family.
Princes William and Harry have supported the England national team in previous tournaments but royal sources say the Duke of Cambridge didn’t attend the last World Cup finals either.
Britain’s Royal Family operates above the political fray - both domestically and internationally.
The confirmation that Prince William won’t attend the World Cup came just an hour after police announced that Sergei Skripal and his daughter were attacked with a nerve agent.
A Kensington Palace source says the two announcements are not linked.