Attacker on the run after three people stabbed on Vienna street

At least three people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, with the attacker possibly injuring a fourth nearby.

Vienna police said the first attack happened at about 7:45 pm on Praterstrasse in the heart of Vienna.

"According to eyewitnesses a man has attacked three persons - a man, his wife and their adult daughter," police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer said..

"The three persons suffered heavy to life-threatening injuries and are currently in a hospital."

A fourth person was attacked with a knife nearby shortly afterward, and police said a link between the attacks "is part of ongoing investigation".

Police are still searching for the suspect, and a motive has not been established.