Meghan Markle baptised into the Church of England by Justin Welby

Meghan Markle has been baptised into the Church of England in a ceremony kept secret from all but the most senior royals.

Prince Harry’s fiancée – who went to a Catholic school in America – was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the Chapel Royal – an intimate place of worship in St James’ Palace - often used by the Queen.

Ms Markle did not need to be baptised in order to marry Prince Harry in May but it’s thought she made the decision out of respect for Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, who is the Head of the Church of England.

Since leaving her acting job in Toronto and settling in the UK, Meghan Markle has developed a close relationship with Justin Welby and has met him a number of times.

It’s understood he is very fond of the soon-to-be royal.

Harry and Meghan will get married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

Kensington Palace has previously confirmed that Ms Markle is protestant – as are her parents Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan.

Only a small group were in the Chapel Royal for the service this week.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay, who broke the story, says Harry’s dad, the Prince of Wales, was there with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles will be the next Head of the Church of England when he ascends the throne.

There was a celebration dinner at Clarence House afterwards.

The Mail claims Prince William and Kate were not there.

The Chapel Royal has been used by Monarchs for centuries.

The previous Queen Elizabeth (Elizabeth I) prayed there often.

Now American-born Meghan Markle has taken a significant step towards joining the British Royal Family.