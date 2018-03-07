Milder days, colder nights

A world away from last week with slightly milder days but staying cold - and in places wintry, by night. Today brighter skies with lots of sunshine and showers with longer downpours giving hail and thunder in places. Highs miles up on last week with 10C possible. Tonight colder as temperatures drop with frost and ice developing. Some wintry, wet weather moving from west to east across much of Britain will bring fresh dusting of snow to some spots of Wales, hills of the West Country, the Peak District and areas around the Pennines by the early hours.