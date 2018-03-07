Theresa May to voice 'concerns' over Yemen during Saudi Arabian crown prince's UK visit

Theresa May will raise "deep concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen during talks with Saudi Arabia's crown prince as he embarks on a three day visit to the UK.

Mohammed bin Salman will be received by the Queen at Buckingham Palace at the start of a trip that is set to be dominated by protests over his country's role in the bloody civil war in Yemen.

The Prime Minister will call for urgent progress on securing a political resolution to the crisis when she meets the crown prince.

"You can expect them to discuss Yemen and the Prime Minister to raise deep concerns at the humanitarian situation," the PM's official spokesman said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody civil war since 2014 when rebels took over the capital city of Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia is the main player in a coalition supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis in a war which has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

The PM will "acknowledge the steps" taken recently by Saudi Arabia to address the crisis but will "stress the importance of full and unfettered humanitarian and commercial access" through the ports of Hodeidah and Salif, which have previously been hit by coalition blockades.

"She will also reiterate how seriously we take allegations of violations against international humanitarian law and emphasise the need to ensure that these are investigated swiftly and thoroughly," the spokesman added.

"She will make clear that we urgently need to see progress on the political track, which is ultimately the only way to end the conflict and humanitarian suffering in Yemen."

The crown prince has been the driving force behind a modernisation programme, Vision 2030, in Saudi Arabia, but the reforms have been dismissed as a "mirage" by campaigners.

On Wednesday he will have lunch with the Queen and dinner with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge as the UK rolls out the red carpet for the controversial figure.