Nicola Adams 'boxer Barbie' unveiled as part of Mattel's inspiring dolls range

A Barbie doll in the likeness of British double Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams OBE has been unveiled ahead of International Women's Day.

Manufacturer Mattel said it was "proud to honour" Adams with the one-off first "boxer Barbie", as part of its Shero programme recognising women who inspire girls with their achievements.

Adams said she was "excited and honoured" to be the first ever boxer Barbie.

"I hope my doll inspires young girls to believe that they can break boundaries in whatever they choose to do."

She added: "Without my own role models, I wouldn't be where I am today."