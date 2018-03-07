North Korean government assassinated Kim Jong Un's half-brother with VX chemical weapon, US says

The North Korean government was behind the assassination of leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother with the chemical weapon VX, the US has said, imposing fresh sanctions on Pyongyang.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert warned that the killing of Kim Jong Nam made it clear that the "reckless" regime cannot be allowed to pursue a weapons programme.

The sanctions were announced hours after President Donald Trump had said "possible progress" was being made in talks with North Korea, but added that it "may be false hope".

An increase in diplomatic efforts with North Korea has seen a delegation attend the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February and on Tuesday Mr Kim met an envoy from Seoul.

South Korea said North Korea had offered to put its nuclear ambitions on hold, with a possibility of giving up its arsenal entirely, if the US agrees to enter a negotiation.