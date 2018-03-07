Olivia Colman - soon to play the Queen in The Crown - jokes about meeting her real-life ‘son’ Prince Charles

The actor Olivia Colman, who is to play The Queen in the next series of The Crown, has joked about meeting her real-life ‘son’.

Colman will star in the next series of the Netflix blockbuster when it returns to our screens next year.

At a celebrity-filled awards ceremony for Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust, Colman says she was “really pleased” that the real-life royal did not appear to know what her new role was going to be in the TV drama. Olivia Colman told ITV News: “I'm really pleased he didn't know. I think that would be weird.” She laughed: “What do you say? 'Hello Darling'?”

The Prince of Wales met the actor when he arrived for the Princes Trust Awards at the London Palladium. They shared a few jokes in the line-up – but not about Colman playing his mother.

The actor, who has starred in the ITV drama Broadchurch and the BBC series The Night Manager, spoke about how she will prepare her voice for her new role.

“I think there is an awful lot of help”, she said when we asked about how she will accurately copy The Queen’s voice, adding: “There's an amazing voice department and an amazing voice coach and I'll work with him and we'll just see how it goes.”