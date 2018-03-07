Porn star Stormy Daniels files lawsuit against Donald Trump over nondisclosure agreement

A porn star who has said she had sex with Donald Trump has filed a law suit seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that the agreement, which prevented her from discussing the alleged sexual encounters, is "null and void and of no consequence" because Mr Trump did not personally sign it.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she wanted to go public with the details of her alleged sexual relationship with Mr Trump in the weeks leading up to the election, according to the lawsuit.

Ms Clifford and Mr Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, signed the nondisclosure agreement on October 28 2016.

Ms Clifford alleges that she began an "intimate relationship" with Mr Trump in 2006 and that it continued "well into the year 2007", according to the lawsuit.

She said the relationship included encounters in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Beverly Hills, California.

Mr Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005.

Ms Clifford has claimed she had sex with Mr Trump once and they carried on a platonic relationship for several years.

She has also, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair. Mr Cohen has denied there was ever an affair.