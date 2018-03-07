Remote community digs by hand to install own broadband after internet provider refuses to help

A rural community has taken matters into its own hands after internet providers refused to install broadband - because the area is "too remote".

Villagers in Killington, Cumbria, clubbed together using hand and digger to bury hundreds of metres of broadband fibre underground after BT refused to connect them.

Up to 5% of the UK's population is believed to have little or no access to broadband.

Big providers have no financial incentive to supply it because many households are so remote and connections cost a fortune.

But now villagers in Killington boast top quality internet speeds after days of installing cables themselves.