Russian spy Sergei Skripal and daughter 'targeted with nerve agent', police confirm

Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

A Russian double agent and his daughter who fell critically ill in Wiltshire were targeted with a nerve agent, Scotland Yard has confirmed. Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on Sunday, something that is being treated as attempted murder. A police officer who was first on the scene is also seriously ill in hospital, Met Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said on Wednesday. Counter-terror police are continuing their investigation and have urged any members of the public who visited Salisbury town centre on Sunday to come forward. The case has already drawn parallels with the death of ex-Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko, who died in the UK 12 years ago after being exposed to polonium. The incident has prompted crisis talks in Whitehall.

Skripal, 66, who is believed to have worked for MI6, and his 33-year-old daughter were found unconscious shortly after 4pm. In 2010 Mr Skirpal was granted refuge in the UK following one of the biggest spy swaps since the Cold War. Teams in protective suits and masks are continuing to search the Bishop's Mill Pub and Zizzi in the city centre which the pair visited that afternoon. In a statement outside Scotland Yard, Asst Commissioner Rowley said incident was being treated as attempted murder "by administration of a nerve agent". Investigators believe Mr Skripal and his daughter were "targeted specifically". Asst Commissioner Rowley confirmed that a police officer who attended the scene was also now seriously ill. Details around the type of nerve agent used were not disclosed, but investigators are working closely with specialists and scientists.

Police closed of the area where the pair were found Credit: PA

On Wednesday, three women who work near to the scene were taken away for hospital treatment. But Asst Commissioner Rowley said police did not believe there was a larger health risk. "Of course public safety remains our joint priority and this is clearly an awful incident and I know that local people will be concerned," he said. "But I would stress that at the moment we are not seeing any evidence of a widespread health risk." A new cordon has also been erected around the street and nearby roads where the ex-spy lived.

What is a nerve agent?

Nerve agents work by disrupting signals in nerves, at the synapses between nerves. Different agents work in different ways and have different volatilities. Symptoms of exposure to nerve agents may include respiratory arrest, heart failure, twitching or spasms - anything where the nerve control is degraded. Nerve agents can cause death, but not necessarily at low-level exposure or with a minor dose.

Mr Skripal spent time in jail for working as a double agent.

Evidence of foul play will put further strain on already tense relations between Whitehall and the Kremlin. Theresa May has backed calls to boycott the World Cup in Russia if Moscow is shown to have been involved. Mrs May told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions that the Government would "look at whether ministers and other dignitaries should attend" the tournament. A Cobra meeting was convened on Wednesday, while Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has described Russia as a "malign and disruptive force". A Kremlin spokesman described Mr Skripal's illness a "tragic situation", but added that it didn't have "any information". The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Western media of using the incident to "incite an anti-Russian campaign".

Mr Skripal being arrested by Russian security personnel. Credit: Russian Security Service