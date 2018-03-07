Second-hand ticket websites ordered to stop 'misleading' fans over prices

Four major ticket resale websites have been ordered to stop "misleading" fans by failing to come clean about fees in their advertised prices.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has taken action against StubHub, Viagogo, Seatwave and GetMeIn after finding that they were not upfront and clear with consumers about additional ticket fees and charges that were added at the end of the booking process.

It has banned the websites from not making the total ticket price, VAT-inclusive booking fee and delivery fee clear at the start of the booking process.

Such fees can add significant costs onto the upfront price of a ticket.

ASA chief executive Guy Parker said: "Many of us will recognise the frustration of being happy with the initial price of tickets on a secondary website only to be stung by hefty fees when we come to book.

"The message from our rulings is simple and it's clear: The price you see at the start should be the price you pay at the end."