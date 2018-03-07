Government demands strong security for smart devices to stop homes being hacked

Smart devices such as televisions, toys and smart home speakers will be expected to include new, strong security features to keep them safe from hackers, the Government has said.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced a Security By Design review which includes guidelines and a new code of practice from manufacturers on how to improve the cyber-security of internet-connected devices.

Smart devices such as internet-connected speakers and televisions have become increasingly popular with consumers, with analysts estimating more than 420 million connected devices will be in UK homes by 2020.

However, a report last year by the National Crime Agency (NCA) warned that the rise of such devices would make them a more appealing target for cyber criminals seeking to hold users to ransom over their personal data.

In an attempt to improve security across the industry, the DCMS said it has worked with manufacturers, retailers and the National Cyber Security Centre to create the new guidelines.

These will encourage firms to ensure all passwords on new devices cannot be reset to a factory default, and encrypting all "sensitive data" which is transmitted over apps or devices.

Minister for digital and the creative industries Margot James said: "We want everyone to benefit from the huge potential of internet-connected devices and it is important they are safe and have a positive impact on people's lives.