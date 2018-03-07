Tips and advice for buying online from secondary ticketing websites

Buying tickets from secondary ticketing website can be risky and expensive. Credit: PA

Four main ticket resale websites have banned from "misleading" fans by not being transparent about fees in their advertised prices. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said Seatwave, StubHub, Viagogo and GetMeIn had not been clear about extra fees added at the end of the checkout process, such as booking and delivery fees. Here are some tips and advice for buying tickets for concert, sports or other events, online from secondary websites.

Beware of high ticket prices

Secondary ticket agents source in demand tickets and then sell them on usually asking for substantially more than the original ticket face value. Research the going rate for tickets as a guide to help you avoid paying excessive amounts.

Fan-to-fan ticket exchanges

Exchanges such as Seatwave, Viagogo and Getmein enable people to sell on tickets they have already bought, usually from official ticket sellers. As individuals set the prices for the tickets, not the websites, again you may find that you pay more than the ticket's face value, consumer magazine Which? advises.

Some coveted concert tickets to see the likes of Ed Sheeran may be vastly-inflated prices on resale sites, Credit: PA

Be vigilant

Which? also advises anyone using a private or secondary ticket seller to be careful. This is because it can be hard to trace your ticket seller if the tickets you receive are not what you ordered, or are fakes. There is also no guarantee that secondary sellers actually have the tickets they say they do.

Look out for extra ticket charges

Although the ASA has ordered that in future total ticket prices on the four main resale websites should be made clear, this will not immediately effect tickets already onsale. On top of the price of the ticket, extra fees and postage costs may also be payable.

The total price of second-hand tickets could be more than you expected. Credit: PA

Be aware of your rights

Secondary ticketing sites have to tell you the face value of tickets being re-sold. They also have to make it clear if there are any problems with sight-lines and if seats listed together are actually next to each other. They also have to provide you with an email address in case any problems arise with the tickets. If the ticket was originally bought by the secondary ticket seller from an official ticket agent, the official seller doesn't have to act on any complaints, as you did not buy tickets from them directly. However, many secondary sites and fan-to-fan exchanges have consumer protection guarantees.

Check if the secondary agent has signed up to a code of practice

Some secondary agents belong to the Association of Secondary Ticket Agents (ASTA). ASTA members agree to follow a code of practice, so the association classes its members as legitimate ticket sellers.