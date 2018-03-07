Gary Cohn quits Trump's White House after disagreement over trade policy

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy, the latest in a string of high-level departures from the West Wing.

The director of the National Economic Council has been the leading internal opponent to Mr Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium, working to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort in recent days to get the president to reverse course.

But Mr Trump resisted those efforts, and reiterated on Tuesday he will be imposing tariffs in the coming days.

Mr Cohn's departure comes amid a period of unparalleled tumult in Mr Trump's administration and aides worry that more staffers may soon head for the doors.

The announcement came hours after Mr Trump denied there was chaos in the White House.

The president maintained that his White House has "tremendous energy," but multiple White House officials said Mr Trump has been urging anxious aides to stay.

"Everyone wants to work in the White House," Mr Trump said during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. "They all want a piece of the Oval Office."

In a statement, Mr Cohn said it was his honour to serve in the administration and "enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people".

Mr Trump praised Mr Cohn despite the disagreement on trade, issuing a statement saying Mr Cohn has "served his country with great distinction".

Mr Cohn is a former Goldman Sachs executive who joined the White House after departing the Wall Street firm with a 285 million dollar (£205m) payout.

He played a pivotal role in helping Mr Trump enact a sweeping tax overhaul, coordinating with members of Congress.

Mr Cohn nearly departed the administration last summer after he was upset by the president's comments about the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr Cohn, who is Jewish, wrote a letter of resignation but never submitted it.