New pictures show Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal on CCTV days before falling critically ill

New CCTV footage has emerged showing ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal days before he was exposed to a mystery substance that has left him fighting for life.

Skripal is seen buying groceries and scratchcards near his home in Salisbury in the images obtained by ITV News.

The 66-year-old appears relaxed in the shop on the corner of Roman Road and Wilton Road.

The video was captured on Tuesday, just five days before he and his daughter Yulia fell critically and mysteriously ill in the town centre on Sunday.