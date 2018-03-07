- ITV Report
New pictures show Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal on CCTV days before falling critically ill
New CCTV footage has emerged showing ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal days before he was exposed to a mystery substance that has left him fighting for life.
Skripal is seen buying groceries and scratchcards near his home in Salisbury in the images obtained by ITV News.
The 66-year-old appears relaxed in the shop on the corner of Roman Road and Wilton Road.
The video was captured on Tuesday, just five days before he and his daughter Yulia fell critically and mysteriously ill in the town centre on Sunday.
Counter-terror officers are leading the investigation into the case, though they say it is not known if it was a terrorist act.
Ministers have held an emergency Cobra to discuss the case amid concerns that Russia may have targeted Mr Skripal, who had turned double agent to pass secrets to the British authorities.
Police have taped off a Zizzi restaurant in the town centre and today extended a cordon.
Experts are thought to be still working to identify the substance that Mr Skripal and his daughter were exposed to.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson noted that this case had "echoes" of the death of Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian dissident who was fatally poisoned in London in 2006.
However, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has dissuaded speculation as said police must respond to "evidence, not to rumour".