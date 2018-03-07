Weather: sunny spells and scattered showers for many, with the showers turning heavy at times

Rain will slowly clear the Southeast and East Anglia through the course of the morning and the first part of the afternoon.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers for many, with the showers turning heavy at times.

The showers will give some snow over the Scottish uplands. The band of rain and snow across northern Scotland and the northern Isles will also clear this morning and the winds will ease.

Maximum temperature 10 Celsius (50 F).