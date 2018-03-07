World's oldest-known message in a bottle found on Australian beach

The oldest-known message in a bottle has been found on an Australian beach more than 130 years after it was thrown into the Indian Ocean.

The bottle was tossed into the sea by sailors on a German boat that had set sail from Cardiff as an experiment into ocean currents.

The bottle was found by beach walker Tonya Illman, who picked up the "lovely old bottle" with a view to using it as an ornament.

It is thought the bottle washed up on Wedge Island in Western Australia within a year of being jettisoned but remained buried in damp sand - which helped to preserve its contents - until being discovered.