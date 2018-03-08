Curious Emperor penguins 'take a selfie' in Antarctica

Two Emperor penguins have been getting up close and personal with an expeditioner's camera in Antarctica.

When Australian expeditioner Eddie Gault left his camera on the ice the penguins quickly approached it and began investigating.

"It didn’t take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie," explained the Australian Antarctic Division.

The footage was filmed at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station.

The division is responsible for the “advancement of Australia’s strategic, scientific, environmental and economic interests in the Antarctic by protecting, administering and researching the region”.