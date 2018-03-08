- ITV Report
Curious Emperor penguins 'take a selfie' in Antarctica
Two Emperor penguins have been getting up close and personal with an expeditioner's camera in Antarctica.
When Australian expeditioner Eddie Gault left his camera on the ice the penguins quickly approached it and began investigating.
"It didn’t take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie," explained the Australian Antarctic Division.
The footage was filmed at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station.
The division is responsible for the “advancement of Australia’s strategic, scientific, environmental and economic interests in the Antarctic by protecting, administering and researching the region”.
Emperor penguins are the largest of the 18 penguin species - adults can weigh up to 40 kg and some can live to more than 40 years.
They breed in colonies scattered around the Antarctic continent ranging in size from a few hundred to over 20,000 pairs.
Most colonies are situated on the fast-ice (frozen sea) that is locked between islands or grounded icebergs.
Although they live above ground, they are amazing divers and find most of their food at 150 to 250 metres below sea level.