- ITV Report
Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen on trial for killing of journalist Kim Wall
The man accused of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall while on his homemade submarine has gone on trial at Copenhagen's City Court.
Self-taught engineer Peter Madsen is accused of killing Ms Wall, 30, in a case that has gripped an international audience and drawn comparisons to Scandinavian noir thrillers.
Ms Wall's parents were present for the start of the trial on Thursday, as prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen outlined how part of the journalist's dismembered body had been found.
Mr Madsen denies killing Ms Wall, saying she died accidentally inside his UC3 Nautilus submarine while he was on deck.
However, he has admitted cutting her up before he "buried her at sea".
Mr Madsen is a minor celebrity in Denmark known for his self-funded, somewhat madcap engineering projects.
He constructed the 33-tonne Nautilus and has also built rockets, hoping to become the first Dane to send himself into space in a homemade rocket.
Ms Wall had wanted to write a story about him and was invited to take a trip on the submarine on 10 August.
She told her boyfriend she would only be gone for a few hours and called the authorities when she did not return.
Although the submarine was initially spotted afloat, it later sank south of Copenhagen. Mr Madsen was picked up unharmed.
He told police he had let Ms Wall off on Refshale island several hours into the trip, but later changed his story.
Investigators found dried blood inside the submarine, and divers eventually uncovered Ms Wall's body parts in plastic bags weighed down on the Baltic Sea bed.
Her torso was found by a cyclist along the shoreline.
Mr Madsen says Ms Wall died after she hit her head while on board the submarine.