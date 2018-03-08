Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen on trial for killing of journalist Kim Wall

The man accused of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall while on his homemade submarine has gone on trial at Copenhagen's City Court.

Self-taught engineer Peter Madsen is accused of killing Ms Wall, 30, in a case that has gripped an international audience and drawn comparisons to Scandinavian noir thrillers.

Ms Wall's parents were present for the start of the trial on Thursday, as prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen outlined how part of the journalist's dismembered body had been found.

Mr Madsen denies killing Ms Wall, saying she died accidentally inside his UC3 Nautilus submarine while he was on deck.

However, he has admitted cutting her up before he "buried her at sea".