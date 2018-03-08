Denmark gripped by case of 'submarine murder' as inventor Peter Madsen goes on trial for killing of journalist Kim Wall

Peter Madsen outside his 'UC3 Nautilus' submarine Credit: AP

Denmark is braced for this trial and the story of murder on a submarine. The gruesome details are described as a real-life Nordic noir, bringing media interest from around the world. It was August last year journalist Kim Wall went on assignment aboard Peter Madsen’s home-made mini-sub. She was a 30-year-old journalist from Sweden. She studied in London and New York, and had been published in the Guardian and Time Magazine. In search of the story of a somewhat eccentric Danish inventor, Wall boarded the 33-tonne submarine alone with Madsen and went out to sea promising to keep in regular touch with her boyfriend.

Divers uncovered body parts that had been weighed down in the sea Credit: PA

Wall never returned from that voyage. Her headless torso was found in the sea south of Copenhagen just over a week later. It had 11 stab wounds. Madsen has pleaded not guilty to murder. But in Denmark, a psychiatric assessment is conducted by the Ministry of Justice before the trial. Their recommendation presented to the court is that Madsen is not insane but he is a danger to the public. If found guilty, the psychiatrists advise Madsen should be sentenced to life then detained indefinitely with regular checks; only released if and when it’s deemed ‘safe’ to do so.

Journalist Kim Wall had hoped to write a story about Mr Madsen Credit: Tom Wall/AP

THE CASE It was Kim Wall’s boyfriend who alerted police when she failed to contact him. The coast guard was then called when the submarine reported it was taking in water. A rescue mission found Madsen, but he claimed he was alone in the vessel. Initially, he told police he’d already dropped Wall off safe and well near Copenhagen before returning to sea by himself. Then the body parts were found. At this point, Madsen changed his story. He told police Wall died in an accident aboard the submarine, so he buried her at sea - dismembering the body in a panic. Today he admitted mishandling a dead body, but denies he killed Wall. The prosecution believes he deliberately sabotaged his mini-sub to get rid of the evidence.

Madsen's 33-tonne Nautilus submarine was homemade Credit: PA