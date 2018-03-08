IWD: Women from countries at opposite ends of the gender equality spectrum speak out

From Spain's five million-strong feminist strike to the hundreds that marched on Kosovo's capital, Pristina, the day echoed a singular demand for gender equality.

The call for progress rang loud and clear on International Women's Day as millions around the world protested for equal pay , equal rights and respect.

ITV News spoke to women from Iceland and Afghanistan, two nations at opposite ends of the gender equality spectrum, about what equal rights look like in their respective countries.

Iceland is ranked the best place for women's rights, according to the World Economic Forum.

All women aged 25 and over in Iceland have had at least some secondary education while only 9% have had the same in Afghanistan.