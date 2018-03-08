Freezing weather will lead to spike in UK potholes, motoring experts warn

The recent blast of freezing weather will lead to a further spike in potholes on UK roads, motoring experts have warned.

Initial figures show pothole related breakdowns have already doubled following last week's widespread snow and ice, according to the RAC.

Freezing water in road cracks when the Beast from the East struck has broken up surfaces already plagued by potholes, the firm said as it marked National Pothole Day.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams commented: "While the snow caused serious short-term travel disruption, motorists will sadly be suffering its consequences for months and possibly years to come.

"Our roads were already in a poor state of repair before the extreme cold weather hit.

"Siberian weather was the last thing they needed as the freezing conditions wreak havoc with any road surface in bad repair.

"We fear this spring may see the emergence of almost as many potholes as daffodils."

The RAC received an average of 218 call outs for pothole related issues - such as damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels - between Sunday and Tuesday.

This is compared with 104 from February 1 to March 3.

Separate figures published by the Department for Transport show 22 cyclists have been killed and 368 seriously injured where a poor or defective road surface was a factor since 2007.