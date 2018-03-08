Jury shown moment of Parsons Green tube explosion

A jury has been shown CCTV footage of the moment a huge fireball engulfed a packed District Line tube last year.

Panicked commuters could be seen cowering from the bright flames that filled the packed carriage before rushing out of the train at Parsons Green station in west London on September 15 2017.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of planting the bomb.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Hassan the day before the attack allegedly buying shrapnel for the bomb from Asda in Feltham, before cycling to Aldi.