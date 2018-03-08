Milder days, colder nights

Mild days and cold nights typical of this time of year. Frosty tonight, icy for Scotland with more sleet and snow for the Western Islands. Fog patches developing elsewhere giving a grey start for early risers before cheering up. Split fortunes with clearer skies for the north and thickening cloud bringing rain. The rain will be heavy in the west but lighter in the east. Blustery with the rain but staying relatively mild. Chillier air further north, even with the sunnier skies.