PM launches new domestic violence strategy amid refuge funding criticism

The plans include tagging abusers, banning them from drinking and making economic abuse a specific crime.

The Government has used International Women's Day for the timely launch of a new domestic violence strategy.

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke exclusively to ITV News about the plans.

"We want those people who have experienced domestic abuse, people who have suffered from it, to come forward with their views about what works," Mrs May said.

While anti-domestic violence campaigners have broadly welcomed the idea, the Government is already facing criticism over the funding of women's refuges.

"We've heard a very real message from the people working with survivors of domestic violence of the need for sustainable funding for refuges and we're committed to sustainable funding for refuges," Mrs May said.