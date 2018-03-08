The para-climber and cancer survivor insping others with disabilities

After the success of our Inspiring Britain series in 2017, ITV News has decided there is always time for good news - so we are continuing to bring you stories about people making a difference and inspiring others in their communities and beyond.

Most serious athletes had to overcome hurdles on the way, but Anoushé Husain has faced more than most. Born with one arm and diagnosed with a serious tissue disorder in her teenage years, she then took up climbing after winning a battle with cancer. Now she aims to compete for Team GB as a para-climber, and show others they don't need to be held back by serious illness or disability.

Anoushé hopes to compete for Team GB in the future. Credit: ITV News

Anoushé has loved sport since her childhood - a passion that her parents encouraged as they thought it would help her maintain independence. But she was devastated when she developed EDS - a painful condition that causes weakening of the tissues in her body - just as she began university. Despite this, she managed to complete her studies. But she was then diagnosed with cancer, which she says left her feeling desperate. Climbing turned out to be a way to cope and leave her stress behind her. “With all the health issues I’ve had climbing not just physical, it’s mental," she said. "If I’m stressed or I’m tired or if I’m just angry at something going on. The wall is the best place to go."

Anoushé hopes her achievements will encourage others. Credit: ITV News