Two teenagers dead and seven others injured in three-car crash in Thirsk

Two teenagers have died and two children are among seven injured after a three-car crash on the A61.

North Yorkshire Police said a black Ford Focus, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a green Volkswagen Bora were involved in the collision near Thirsk on Wednesday evening.

The boys, believed to be 17, died at the scene and five adults and two children were taken to hospital.

Officers said they believed the vehicles were travelling from Thirsk to Busby Stoop - and are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

A stretch of the road between Busby Stoop and Carlton Minniott has been closed while emergency services investigate.