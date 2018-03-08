Donald Trump announces new tariffs on steel and aluminium

The US President has announced steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium to address what he says is an "assault on our country."

Donald Trump said a 25% tax will apply to steel imports, and 10% will be added to aluminium brought into the US.

The president said the excess of imported steel and aluminium is a "travesty" and hurts American workers and industry.

In making the long-awaited announcement, Trump said the US industry has been "ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices".

"It's really an assault on our country," he said.