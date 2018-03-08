Two men arrested after student subjected to chants of 'we hate the blacks' at Nottingham Trent University

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences after a black student recorded racist abuse being chanted outside her room at Nottingham Trent University.

Rufaro Chisango posted a minute-long video of the incident on Twitter.

In the clip at least two men can be heard chanting "we hate the blacks" and making other racist comments.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Chisango said: "I'm fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting 'we hate the blacks' outside my bedroom door.

"Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable."

Other chants captured by the video include "We are the black haters" and "Sign the Brexit papers".

Ms Chisango said she informed staff at her hall of residence after the incident occurred on Monday evening, but that while they promised the incident would be "dealt with" on Tuesday, by Wednesday she had heard nothing more.