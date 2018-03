A band of rain, sleet and mostly hill snow will move across parts of England and Wales this morning, but it will clear away to the east by the afternoon.

Otherwise, it will be a mostly dry and bright day, although there will be a few showers around that could be on the wintry side, with further sleet and snow showers across Scotland.

The wind will be fresh, with a high of 10 or 11 Celsius (50 or 52 F).