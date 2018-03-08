Whistleblower makes fresh claims about hygiene rules being broken at one of Britain's biggest meat firms

ITV News has new details on events leading to the closure of one of Britain biggest meat companies.

Russell Hume supplied some of the UK's best known pub, hotel and restaurant chains including Wetherspoons, Jamie's Italian and Hilton. None of them had any idea of the problems. All have now switched supplies.

Now an insider has told ITV News of his concerns that hygiene rules were being broken.

Geoff Haines worked at Russell Hume's Birmingham site for around five years.

He described the events of January 12th, when a food official inspected, catching management by surprise.

"They were running round praying they did not go in the fridges, but that's exactly what she did," Haines said.

"The first pallet she looked at was out of date. Its scary to know people are eating this not knowing and paying good money for it."