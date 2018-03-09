Animal shock collars set to be banned in England

Pet shock collars could be banned in England under proposals to be brought forward by the Government.

Ministers are set to bow to pressure to outlaw the "cruel" training devices, ITV News understands.

The electrified collars can be put on cats or dogs and are intended to help train pets by giving them a painful shock when they misbehave.

Most are triggered with a remote control held by the owner, though others can be linked to fences to stop pets straying.

They are already illegal in Wales, and Scotland also announced in January that they would ban them.