Dry and bright for many

Early mist and fog clearing today, leaving many dry and bright. Showers across Scotland easing this afternoon. Outbreaks of rain in the south this morning steadily moving across southern/central England and Wales this afternoon, persistent and heaviest over southern facing hills.

Rain, low cloud and hill fog extends north overnight, reaching Northern Ireland and southern Scotland by morning. Some hill snow possible over Scottish hills, but very mild in the south.

Rain and hill snow slowly moves northwards across Scotland on Saturday. Rather cloudy further south with some rain, although most should see some drier, brighter spells. Feeling mild in the south.