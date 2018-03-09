Gunman 'takes at least three hostages' at care home for war veterans in California

A gunman has taken at least three people hostage at the largest care home for veterans in the United States.

The man apparently slipped into the sprawling Veterans Home of California during a going-away party.

The home, which houses around 1,000 Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, has been put into lockdown as authorities surround the property.

"We do have an active shooter situation with a hostage situation in Yountville," Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen told San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV.

The Napa Valley Register reported the man was wearing body armour and reportedly armed with an automatic weapon.

California Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Nacke told reporters he knew of no injuries.