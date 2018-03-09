- ITV Report
Gunman 'takes at least three hostages' at care home for war veterans in California
A gunman has taken at least three people hostage at the largest care home for veterans in the United States.
The man apparently slipped into the sprawling Veterans Home of California during a going-away party.
The home, which houses around 1,000 Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, has been put into lockdown as authorities surround the property.
"We do have an active shooter situation with a hostage situation in Yountville," Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen told San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV.
The Napa Valley Register reported the man was wearing body armour and reportedly armed with an automatic weapon.
California Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Nacke told reporters he knew of no injuries.
Police have evacuated the property, though some people were still trapped inside.
Larry Kamer said that his wife, Devereaux Smith, was at the party and told him by phone that the gunman had entered the room quietly, letting some people leave while taking others hostage.
Ms Smith, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pathway Home, was still inside the facility's dining hall and was not allowed to leave, he said.
The Pathway Home is a privately run program on the veteran home's grounds, in the wealthy Napa Valley town of Yountville.
It treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Mr Fransen said authorities were working to establish a secure perimeter around the facility, which is home to about 1,000 residents.
The Napa County Sheriff's Department issued an alert to residents at 10.30am warning them to avoid the area.