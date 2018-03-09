Jim Davidson says four divorces have cost him £60 million

Comedian Jim Davidson has revealed his four divorces have cost him up to £60 million.

The veteran TV host, 64, has been married to his fifth wife, Michelle Cotton, since 2009 and has five children from his different partners.

Appearing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Davidson said he "absolutely" thought it was always the woman's fault for his failed relationships and admitted the four divorces had cost him dearly.

"It's how much money I've spent over the years. I don't know, I'm not sure, getting on to 50, 60 million must have passed through my hands."

Asked how he felt about that, Davidson told Morgan: "Brilliant. Thank God I had it. When I won New Faces I said, 'mum you'll never have to work again as long as you live', and she never did.

"That's alright, surely? She was a lazy cow, my mum."

On his long-lasting relationship with current wife Michelle, he said: "She is a very nice person. She's impatient, she's fiery like me. She's a bear-poker and her mum says, 'well you need that'".