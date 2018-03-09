Ministers accused of inaction after Government fails to back 25p 'latte levy' on disposable cups

Ministers have been accused of inaction over litter, after the Government failed to give its backing to calls for a 25p "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups.

The 25p charge was the stand-out recommendation from a cross-party committee of MPs, who said cash raised could pay for improved recycling facilities.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove last month described the levy as an "exciting idea" and presented Cabinet colleagues with reusable coffee cups made from bamboo when they met to discuss the Government's 25-year Environment Plan.

But in its official response to the committee's report, the Government said only that a charge was "something we could consider amongst other policy options".

Instead, it praised coffee chains which offer discounts to customers who bring in their own reusable cups and said it would like to see all drink vendors do the same.

Ministers also rejected a second key recommendation from the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee, for a ban on disposable cups from 2023 unless the industry hits a target of recycling 100% of those placed in recycling bins.

At present, only one in 400 disposable coffee cups is recycled, even though 90% of customers put them in recycling bins.

The takeout cups are made with paper fused with polyethylene which cannot be dealt with in standard recycling mills. So those placed in general paper recycling bins are likely to end up in landfill, with some 2.5 billion cups dumped this way each year.

The Government rejected the 100% recycling target as unrealistic, as some cups placed in recycling bins will always be rejected because of contamination from the drink itself or from other pieces of waste.