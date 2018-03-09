M25 rapist Antoni Imiela dies in prison aged 63

A notorious rapist dubbed the M25 rapist who carried out a series of sex attacks on victims as young as 10 has died in prison while awaiting parole.

Antoni Imiela died aged 63 at HMP Wakefield on Thursday. The Prison Service said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Imiela was given seven life sentences with a minimum term of eight years in 2004 for a spate of horrific assaults.

In 2012, he received a further 12 years after his DNA matched the suspect in an unsolved 1987 sex attack.

Between November 2001 and October 2002, Imiela carried out a series of sex attacks on strangers across the south east of England.

Victims were grabbed and dragged into a secluded area, where they were threatened with death and beaten.

He was eventually convicted of raping four women and three girls aged from 10 to 52, with his DNA then lodged on a police database.