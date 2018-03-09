Man becomes first person to be convicted of 'sexism in a public place' under new Belgian law

A man who insulted a female police officer due to her gender has become the first person to be convicted of 'sexism in a public place' under a new Belgian law.

The man was fined €3,000 (£2,700) and told that a failure to pay would lead to a month in prison, reports Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

The man, who has not been named, was stopped for crossing the road at a red light and during the arrest told the officer that "being a police officer is not a job for women,” according to spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, Gilles Blondeau.

The ban on sexism in a public place was made law in Belgium in 2014 after a documentary called “Femme de la rue,” or “Woman of the Street,” exposed the abuse that Brussels women faced on a daily basis.