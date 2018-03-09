Trump meeting Kim Jong Un is either an astonishing breakthrough or the president is getting played

Is it a spectacular breakthrough that de-escalates the most dangerous confrontation in the world?

Or is Donald Trump launching the most reckless diplomatic gamble on the Korean Peninsula since June 1950?

Washington is divided between those two views (as with all things Trump, not many people hold a middle ground).

The idea of Donald Trump meeting Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks is astonishing. No US President has ever met a North Korean leader. And you haven’t got to be an armchair psychologist to wonder how these two vastly different characters will interact in the highest stakes summit since the Reagan-Gorbachev encounter in Reykjavik in 1986.

That’s if it actually takes place. Veteran US diplomats I have spoken to pour scorn on the whole improbable spectacle. One texted me: “Trump is a fool who is getting played. Kim gave up nothing and will get the presidential meeting he always craved, for nothing. That’s if it even takes place.” And that was one of the kinder comments.

The bottom line is that there has been no preparation for the sudden initiative. Rex Tillerson is in Africa and apparently knew nothing about it. America has not even appointed an Ambassador to Seoul. The State Department is chronically short of Korean experts.

So - call me sceptical - perhaps it really is an attempt to change the headlines from Stormy Daniels and the Mueller investigation to potential progress on the Korean Peninsula. If that’s the strategy, it’s certainly working.

But then maybe it takes two mavericks to make a deal that has eluded multiple Presidents and the ablest diplomats in the world for decades. It would be a prize beyond measure - just imagine a North Korea that decides to engage with the world and emerge from its hermit-like existence. So are we allowed to hope that after so much bleak news there is something to cheer for?