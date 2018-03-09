Promotion for Prince Charles aide Michael Fawcett in shake-up of his charities

Prince Charles has promoted one of his members of staff who once resigned from his job with the Prince in a shake up of his charities.

But the shake-up will see others lose their jobs.

The Prince of Wales said he had "reflected" on his various good causes and trusts as he approaches what he called his "own milestone".

Charles is 70 later this year. He is streamlining 21 various charities and trusts into four areas which could cut running costs by close to £1 million pounds.

But that means several staff will face redundancy.

And Michael Fawcett, the Prince's former valet, has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive of one of the new larger charities, The Prince's Foundation.