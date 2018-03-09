'Very drunk' Lego thief returns stolen statue's head

A "very drunk" thief who stole the head of a Lego statue, returned it three days later apologising for their crime.

The guilt-ridden Lego thief "mindlessly" beheaded the figure that has stood outside a toy shop in Cirencester for eight years last Friday.

Mark Mitchell, 50, owner of Crocodile Toys, launched a social media appeal for its safe return.

The decapitated head of the Lego mechanic turned up on the toy shop's doorstep on Monday, with a handwritten note saying: "Sorry was very drunk xxx".